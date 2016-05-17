BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rq4ToP) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA May 17 Ilan Goldfajn, chief economist of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, will replace Alexandre Tombini as Brazil's central bank president, Globo TV reported on Tuesday minutes before an official announcement was expected to be made.
Goldfajn, an MIT-trained economist, was the central bank's director of economic policy between 2000 and 2003. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.