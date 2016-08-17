BRASILIA Aug 17 The Brazilian government revised its economic growth forecast upward to 1.6 percent in 2017 from 1.2 percent previously as confidence indicators improve, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry's economic policy secretary Carlos Hamilton Araujo said an increase in business and consumer confidence levels has started to help sectors of the economy that had been struggling in two years of recession. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)