* Officials see economy growing close to 3 pct this year
* Goal was about 4.5 pct; weak industry hampers activity
* Officials see economy gaining momentum in second half
By Luciana Otoni and Patricia Duarte
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 14 Senior members of
Brazil's government now believe the economy will expand less
than the official 4.5 percent forecast this year and are
bringing internal projections more into line with private-sector
estimates of about 3 percent growth, four officials told
Reuters.
Brazil's economy is set to expand slightly above the 2.7
percent growth rate of last year despite a barrage of government
actions to revive consumption and industry, and an aggressive
cycle of interest rate cuts that is driving borrowing costs
close to a record low.
Weaker growth could prompt President Dilma Rousseff to come
up with even more measures at a time when Brazil's economy is
expanding at a slower pace than other Latin American countries.
Most private sector economists have for months forecast that the
economy will expand about 3.2 percent this year.
"Data is coming out weaker than what everyone expected,
especially in the industry sector. Projections of growth of
around 3.2 percent are more accurate," said one of the
officials, asking for anonymity.
Brazil's manufacturing sector unexpectedly slid in March
from February. Retail sales remain strong in Brazil, showing a
growing disparity between industrial output and domestic demand.
The officials are confident that current measures such as
tax and rate cuts will fuel an economic rebound later this year.
Twelve-month trailing growth rates may accelerate to 5 percent
in the third and fourth quarters from about 2.7 percent at the
end of last year, some of the officials noted.
Some officials also believe the central bank's aggressive
rate easing cycle will also help bolster credit that has seen
some weakness in recent months.
The central bank has trimmed 350 basis points off the
benchmark Selic rate since August to 9 percent. The bank has
signaled it could keep cutting some of the world's highest
interest rates to reach new record lows.