SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazil's government could
soon chop its 2012 economic growth forecasts, which could prompt
lower projections for tax revenue and expenditures, a leading
Brazilian newspaper said on Wednesday.
O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, without saying how it
obtained the information, said officials at the Finance Ministry
and the Budget and Planning Ministry will likely trim estimates
for economic growth to "somewhere between 2.7 percent and 3
percent" this year from the current 4.5 percent prediction.
According to Estado, the new forecast will be announced on
July 20, when the Budget Ministry releases its bi-monthly
federal budget monitoring report. The report is widely followed
by analysts seeking clues on official forecasts and year-to-date
government spending.
Media offices of both ministries in Brasilia could not
immediately be reached for comment.
A lower economic growth estimate could lead officials to
revise down their estimates for tax collections in 2012, Estado
added. To avoid cutting budget spending at a time when the
Brazilian economy is losing momentum, government officials could
urge state-controlled companies to pay higher dividends to the
National Treasury, the paper said.
Another option being mulled by some officials is the
reduction in the government target for the so-called primary
budget surplus -- the excess of revenue over expenses excluding
debt-servicing, Estado said. Currently the government expects to
set aside a primary surplus of 139.8 billion reais ($69 billion)
for the year, or the equivalent of 3.1 percent of GDP.
The reason for less fiscal savings is that slower growth
would translate into a smaller GDP reading, leading to a
higher-than-expected primary surplus as a percentage of GDP amid
an abrupt slowdown, Estado said.