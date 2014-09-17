BRASILIA, Sept 17 The Brazilian government will expand the "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" low-income housing program by 350,000 units to be built in the first half of next year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

In a move to meet building industry demands ahead of the October election, Mantega also announced a four-year extension to a tax break for builders of low-cost housing that reduced the tax on their income to 1 percent from 7 percent.

Mantega made the announcement after meeting with leaders of the building industry to listen to their requests and seek their support ahead of next month's election in which President Dilma Rousseff is seeking a second term.

On Monday, Mantega met with executives of Brazilian multinational companies and emerged from the meeting to announce the extension of a 9 percent tax break on foreign earnings for all manufacturers operating abroad. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)