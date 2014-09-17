BRASILIA, Sept 17 The Brazilian government will
expand the "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" low-income housing program
by 350,000 units to be built in the first half of next year,
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
In a move to meet building industry demands ahead of the
October election, Mantega also announced a four-year extension
to a tax break for builders of low-cost housing that reduced the
tax on their income to 1 percent from 7 percent.
Mantega made the announcement after meeting with leaders of
the building industry to listen to their requests and seek their
support ahead of next month's election in which President Dilma
Rousseff is seeking a second term.
On Monday, Mantega met with executives of Brazilian
multinational companies and emerged from the meeting to announce
the extension of a 9 percent tax break on foreign earnings for
all manufacturers operating abroad.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)