BRASILIA, March 14 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 1.26 percent in January from December in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 26 analysts was for an increase of 0.7 percent.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 0.93 percent over the same month a year ago.