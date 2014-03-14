By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, March 14 Economic activity in Brazil
grew more than expected in January as strong retail sales offset
most of the prior month's sharp downturn, the central bank said
on Friday.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
rose 1.26 percent in January from December in
seasonally adjusted terms, above market forecasts and nearly
enough to offset a 1.40 percent drop in December.
Still, the index, a rough proxy for gross domestic product,
continued to point to subpar growth. It rose a non-seasonally
adjusted 0.93 percent over the same month a year ago.
Brazil's economy has struggled with weak growth and high
inflation since 2011 despite countless attempts by the
government of President Dilma Rousseff to boost activity with
stimulus measures. The country's economy grew just 2.3 percent
last year and is expected to slow in 2014, according to private
estimates.
The partial recovery in economic activity in January follows
a surprise increase in retail sales, which defied
expectations for a drop as unusually hot weather sent families
buying air conditioners and beverages.
Nevertheless, the recent string of positive news about
Brazil's economy, which also included a faster-than-expected
rebound in industrial output in January, has not prompted
economists to change their outlook for soft growth this year.
"We see this better growth movement in January as a partial
bounce back from a very depressed December and not a new upward
trend. But it does dampen risks that the economy was stalling or
moving into a recession," Barclays economists Bruno Rovai and
Marcelo Salomon wrote in a client note.
"To be sure, February should not be so bright."
The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming,
industrial and services sectors, has proven to be an imperfect
barometer of official GDP data compiled by statistics agency
IBGE, which provides a broader reading of economic activity.
The index pointed to a technical recession in the second
half of 2013, whereas official GDP figures showed a surprise
rebound in economic output in the final months of last year
.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 26 analysts was
for a rise of 0.7 percent in the IBC-Br index from December.