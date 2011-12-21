A woman (R) looks at watermelons in front of a vendor at Feira Livre market in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood of Sao Paulo February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

SAO PAULO Brazil's abrupt economic slowdown and a more moderate expansion in credit are bringing inflation within striking distance of a year-end target, allaying fears of a prolonged period of persistent price increases in Latin America's largest economy.

Inflation in the 12 months through mid-December slowed to 6.56 percent, just above the central bank's year-end target range ceiling of 6.5 percent and down sharply from a peak of 7.33 percent in September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

While annual inflation continued to ease on the back of a reversal in commodity prices since a worsening of Europe's debt woes, robust consumer demand means Brazil's inflation battle has yet to be won. Even so, the central bank has cut interest rates three times since August, betting that inflation will converge to the center of the target range in 2012.

"The outlook for inflation in the coming months is quite favorable," said Constantin Jancso, an economist for HSBC Securities in Sao Paulo. Annual inflation, "which has been on a downward trend since August, will probably remain so during most of the first half of next year."

The benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.56 percent in the month to mid-December, according to IBGE, the fastest monthly pace since May.

The data, coupled with signs of more moderate credit growth and peaking default rates, potentially open space for more interest rate cuts. The central bank's benchmark Selic rate is now at 11 percent, and most analysts expect it to fall to as low as 9 percent by the end of 2012.

Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that loan delinquencies at commercial banks rose in November to the highest level in two years, indicating that consumer and corporate defaults may have peaked.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the most widely followed gauge of defaults in the financial system, rose to the equivalent of 5.6 percent of outstanding loans in November from 5.5 percent in October.

Earlier private sector estimates had showed a peak in defaults following the central bank's rate cuts. The better outlook on defaults should allow commercial banks to trim provisions for bad loans and boost profits next year.

Outstanding loans rose 1.9 percent in November from October, hitting 1.984 trillion reais, the central bank said. Lending growth is cooling by segments, the data showed, driven by a slower pace of disbursements for auto and payroll-deductible credit.

"Regular non-performing loans continued to increase but point to a peak" by year-end, said Jason Mollin, a banking analyst with Goldman Sachs Group in São Paulo. "The recovery from this peak is what we believe is tricky, and will in part define results for banks" next year.

Banking shares were mixed, with state-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) rising 1.5 percent. Shares of private sector lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) and Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) were down 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

ESTIMATES UP AND DOWN

Short-term defaults for companies remained stable at 2.2 percent of total loans in November, while those for consumers tumbled to 6.5 percent last month from 6.9 percent in October.

Individuals will likely use part of their year-end bonuses to repay overdue loans, a move that should drive default rates down in the coming months.

"Delinquencies will tend to ease going forward," Tulio Maciel, head of economic research at the central bank, told reporters in Brasilia.

One reason why inflation gained so much momentum over the past year was an explosive growth in lending that fueled consumer spending across the board. The central bank early in the year raised interest rates and slapped restrictions on lending to arrest the trend.

The central bank sees credit growing by 15 percent next year, compared with a 17.5 percent estimate for 2011. Slower credit growth should also help bring inflation back on target, analysts said.

Central bank President Alexandre Tombini reiterated on Tuesday before the Senate that 12-month inflation was converging to the bank's target.

Even if full-year inflation data expected on January 6 vindicates the central bank's year-end expectations, economists have been increasingly skeptical that the central bank can hit the 4.5 percent center of its target next year.

Inflation expectations for 2012 have climbed to 5.4 percent, according to a weekly central bank survey of about 100 financial institutions. Economists see Brazil's economy growing less than 3 percent this year, but last year's 7.5 percent growth has kept the job market tight even as the boom fades.

(Editing by Todd Benson and Leslie Adler)