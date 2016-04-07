SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Thursday that stimulus measures need to be tied with reforms to rebalance the fiscal accounts in order to pull the economy out of recession.

The government will also strive to reduce inflation, said Barbosa at an event organized by Itau BBA in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Erick Noin; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)