BRASILIA May 20 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles will announce the government's 2016 budget balance target at 1730 local time (2030 GMT) on Friday, his press office said.

For several days the government has been struggling to forecast the size of the 2016 primary budget deficit to set a new fiscal target and avoid a government shutdown in June. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)