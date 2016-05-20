BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BRASILIA May 20 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles will announce the government's 2016 budget balance target at 1730 local time (2030 GMT) on Friday, his press office said.
For several days the government has been struggling to forecast the size of the 2016 primary budget deficit to set a new fiscal target and avoid a government shutdown in June. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.