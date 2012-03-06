SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazil's economy expanded 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from the previous quarter, bringing full-year growth in 2011 to 2.7 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The gross domestic product of Latin America's largest economy had been expected to expand 0.2 percent quarter-over-quarter, according to the median forecast of 29 analysts polled by Reuters.

The economy grew 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said, in line with expections of 1.4 percent growth in the Reuters survey.