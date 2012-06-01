Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's economy grew Just 0.2 percent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2011, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 0.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, according to the median forecast of 29 analysts polled by Reuters.
Latin America's largest economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was below expectations of growth of 1.3 percent, according to the median forecast of 25 analysts in the poll.
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
DOHA, June 8 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister flew to Muscat on Thursday to hold talks with Omani officials, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, as tensions rose between Qatar and other Arab powers locked in a diplomatic crisis.