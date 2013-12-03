BRIEF-Gurnet Point to acquire Innocoll Holdings for $209 mln
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's economy shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as output fell even more than expected.
Gross domestic product had been expected to contract 0.2 percent in the third quarter, according to the median forecast of 40 analysts polled by Reuters.
The economy grew 2.2 percent in the third quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That fell short of expectations for growth of 2.5 percent in the Reuters poll.
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
April 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.