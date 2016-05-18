Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
RIO DE JANEIRO May 18 Brazil's new 2016 fiscal target to be announced next week is likely to include renegotiated state debts and any losses by state electricity group Eletrobras, Brazilian Planning Minister Romero Juca told journalists on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.