SAO PAULO, Oct 13 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.28 percent from 0.24 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. It was the first time in more than four months that they had raised their gross domestic product forecasts for the year. Their latest estimates for inflation at the end of 2014 rose to 6.45 percent from 6.32 percent in the prior week's survey. The central bank Focus survey features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.32 6.45 6.30 6.30 inflation Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S. dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 11.88 11.88 (end-period) GDP growth 0.24 0.28 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -2.14 -2.16 1.40 1.30 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)