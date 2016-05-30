A woman looks on prices at a food market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/Files

SAO PAULO Brazil's interim government needs to stabilize the country's rising public debt burden to regain investors' confidence, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

He said measures announced last week to limit public spending and early repayment of debts owed by state development bank BNDES will be implemented gradually and will be supported by other actions to rebalance public accounts.

He did not elaborate on these actions.

Meirelles, a former central bank chief widely respected by investors, reiterated that the administration has not ruled out raising taxes to plug a deficit that could top 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for a second consecutive year in 2016.

Interim President Michel Temer, who replaced President Dilma Rousseff after the Senate put her on trial this month for allegedly breaking fiscal rules, is facing a political scandal over leaked recordings of allies discussing interfering in a massive corruption investigation.

Planning Minister Romero Juca, a key member of the economic team, resigned last week over the recordings that were secretly taped by a politician who turned state witness in the investigation.

