SAO PAULO, May 20 Brazil could continue easing
rates in an effort to speed up economic recovery, the central
bank president Alexandre Tombini said in an interview published
on Sunday, stressing that future interest rates cut will be
carefully decided.
Tombini also told the O Globo newspaper that inflation
should slow to the center of the 4.5 percent target by the end
of 2012 from its current level of 5.1 percent in the year
through April.
The central banker brushed aside concerns the recent
depreciation of the real would increase inflationary
pressures.
"We recently set a direction. That direction stays valid
regarding the future of monetary policy ... That process in the
future has to be done with parsimony and care," he said.
His comments come as Brazil's economic activity fell for the
third straight month in March increasing pressure on the central
bank to further cut its benchmark interest rate to all-time lows
from 9 percent currently.
Latin America's largest economy has remained stagnant since
almost falling into recession in the second half of 2011
triggering an aggressive easing cycle and a flurry of economic
stimulus.
The Brazilian economy is widely seen growing slightly above
the meager 2.7 percent posted last year. Brazil's GDP grew a
staggering 7.5 percent in 2010.
The central bank had been buying dollars to stop the
appreciation of the real from further hurting Brazilian
exporters. But the deterioration of the situation in the euro
zone has prompted the real to devaluate in recent weeks. Last
week the dollar surpassed 2 reais, fueling concerns of
inflationary pressures.
When asked if he was concerned that the real had now
weakened, Tombini said: "Whenever it is needed we will intervene
in the markets. The international situation is challenging but
we have tools. We are better prepared than we were in the past."
The central banker said a build-up in international
reserves, higher liquidity and a lower debt-GDP ratio should
help Brazil withstand any major external shocks.
Tombini said the government's efforts to reduce interest
rate spreads in the banking system are proving successful. He
also said rates of default are falling.
"Looking ahead the granting of credit should be stronger."