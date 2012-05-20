* Central banker sees further interest rates cuts

* Inflation should converge towards 4.5 pct target

* Banker sees more credit, lower default rates

SAO PAULO, May 20 Brazil could continue easing rates in an effort to speed up economic recovery, the central bank president Alexandre Tombini said in an interview published on Sunday, stressing that future interest rates cut will be carefully decided.

Tombini also told the O Globo newspaper that inflation should slow to the center of the 4.5 percent target by the end of 2012 from its current level of 5.1 percent in the year through April.

The central banker brushed aside concerns the recent depreciation of the real would increase inflationary pressures.

"We recently set a direction. That direction stays valid regarding the future of monetary policy ... That process in the future has to be done with parsimony and care," he said.

His comments come as Brazil's economic activity fell for the third straight month in March increasing pressure on the central bank to further cut its benchmark interest rate to all-time lows from 9 percent currently.

Latin America's largest economy has remained stagnant since almost falling into recession in the second half of 2011 triggering an aggressive easing cycle and a flurry of economic stimulus.

The Brazilian economy is widely seen growing slightly above the meager 2.7 percent posted last year. Brazil's GDP grew a staggering 7.5 percent in 2010.

The central bank had been buying dollars to stop the appreciation of the real from further hurting Brazilian exporters. But the deterioration of the situation in the euro zone has prompted the real to devaluate in recent weeks. Last week the dollar surpassed 2 reais, fueling concerns of inflationary pressures.

When asked if he was concerned that the real had now weakened, Tombini said: "Whenever it is needed we will intervene in the markets. The international situation is challenging but we have tools. We are better prepared than we were in the past."

The central banker said a build-up in international reserves, higher liquidity and a lower debt-GDP ratio should help Brazil withstand any major external shocks.

Tombini said the government's efforts to reduce interest rate spreads in the banking system are proving successful. He also said rates of default are falling.

"Looking ahead the granting of credit should be stronger."