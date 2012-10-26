* Economy likely grew above 5 pct in Q3- government sources
* Year of stimulus finally shoring up economy
* Slow global growth main threat to full recovery
* Rousseff to continue push to bolster consumption
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Oct 26 Just when it seemed the
Brazilian economy was impervious to a year of non-stop stimulus
policies, the recovery finally looks to be underway -- this
time, for real.
Optimistic Brazilian policymakers have been forced to
repeatedly slash their growth expectations over the last year
and a half after spikes in economic activity turned out to be
short-lived.
Now, members of President Dilma Rousseff's economic team
tell Reuters they are confident the economy grew more than 5
percent in annualized terms in the third quarter, after a
barrage of tax and interest rate cuts sparked a surge in sales
of everything from cars to freezers. In the second quarter, the
economy had expanded at an annualized pace of only 1.6 percent.
"The recovery is here, there is no doubt about that," said
one official, who asked for anonymity.
Still, Brazil is not completely out of the woods. A fragile
global economy, plus severe infrastructure bottlenecks, sluggish
investment and continued uneven performance by manufacturers at
home are the main obstacles ahead.
In 2012 the economy is likely to expand only 1.5 percent
even with the improvement in the final months, but officials
expect growth of about 4 percent in annualized terms in the
fourth quarter and 4 percent growth throughout 2013.
Independent economists also see a solid rebound ahead in
Latin America's biggest economy, according to a Reuters poll of
36 banks earlier this month. The median forecast for growth in
2013 was 4 percent and French bank BNP Paribas was even more
optimistic, forecasting a 5.5 percent expansion.
Investors and officials had become anxious after a year of
aggressive fiscal and monetary stimuli failed to revive an
economy that nearly stagnated after growing a staggering 7.5
percent only two years ago.
Driving the recovery were auto sales that surged by 15.3
percent in August to hit record highs while retail sales
remained surprisingly robust for the third straight month.
Foreign investment in factories is rebounding and for the
first time in over a year the manufacturing industry added most
of the new jobs to the economy in September, in signs that the
worst may be over for an industrial sector that has been the
main drag on the economy.
A pick-up in consumption helped Brazil's biggest retailer,
Grupo Pão de Açúcar , post stronger gross
sales and higher net revenue in the third quarter. Brazilian
planemaker Embraer has said government tax incentives
helped improve its profitability in that quarter.
Meanwhile, Rousseff and her aides are working hard to keep
confidence levels high -- and thus shield the recovery.
The trained economist herself announced to a crowd of auto
executives on Wednesday what is expected to be the last
extension of the temporary tax cut for carmakers. The tax break
reduces the price for consumers by about 7 percent -- an
incentive credited with the recent recovery in the industry.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega did his share this week by
saying the government will keep the local currency stable at any
cost, which would help ease costs for a local industry
struggling with a flood of imports.
The government is planning to announce as soon as next week
a new round of concession bids for public airports and ports.
Officials are also working on ways to simplify and lower a
series of federal and state taxes in coming months.
"The message (to business leaders) is obvious. Invest more
and invest more now," said another economic official.
RISKS STILL AHEAD
Some analysts worry the rebound is too reliant on short-term
stimulus measures by the government, meaning the path to a
full-fledged recovery remains on shaky ground.
As the first official said: "The recovery is not going to be
as spectacular as some originally thought."
After an impressive surge in August, car sales faded a bit
in September as the effect of the tax cuts started to ease.
The once-booming construction sector is also struggling to
recover even amid heavy government spending on public housing
and building for the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament and the
2016 Olympics. The country's second largest homebuilder Cyrela
cut its sales outlook twice this year on a weak
economy and mounting costs.
Low investment is also a chronic problem as a mix of high
taxes, expensive labor force, red tape and dilapidated
infrastructure make Brazil one of the most difficult and
expensive countries in the world to conduct business.
That cocktail, known here as "Brazil cost," is seen limiting
economic growth to between 3 and 4 percent in the medium term -
below the above 5 percent-plus pace often seen in the last
decade.
A blackout in Brazil's northeast late on Thursday, which
left as many as 53 million people without power, was the latest
reminder of the supply-side problems that may limit growth going
forward.
But government officials say the main worry remains the
health of the global economy as rich nations like the United
States and Europe face years of below-trend growth.
"A slowing global economy could certainly hurt our
recovery," said another official. "But we are confident our
domestic market is strong enough to get us out of this mess."