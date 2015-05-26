(Recast with Tombini comments on reserve requirements)
BRASILIA May 26 The Brazilian central bank is
studying freeing up reserve requirements to foster lending for
the real estate sector, bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on
Tuesday.
Answering questions from lawmakers at a hearing, Tombini
acknowledged the sector is particularly important for the
once-booming economy.
Engineering and construction companies have called on the
government to free up reserve requirements for banks to bolster
mortgage lending. A shrinking economy and a corruption scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras that involves the country's
largest engineering firms have forced the sector to fire
thousands of workers this year.
Analysts have said that any moves to bolster mortgage
lending would go against central bank efforts to raise borrowing
costs to bring inflation back to the center of the official
target in late 2016.
Earlier in the hearing, Tombini reiterated that the central
bank will remain vigilant to bring inflation back to the
target, signaling again that policymakers are not done hiking
interest rates.
He added that efforts to tighten fiscal policy will help the
central bank battle inflation, which hovers around 11-year
highs.
