SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Brazil's increasingly
unpopular president, Dilma Rousseff, has had to negotiate parts
of her recently announced austerity measures with skeptical
lawmakers, putting in doubt fiscal savings needed to balance
Brazil's budget, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo said on Thursday.
If the government concedes on the three items under
discussion, it could reduce proposed spending cuts by up to 14.6
billion reais ($3.8 billion) and lose 6 billion of 45.6 billion
it had hoped to get through increased taxes, the paper said
without naming any sources.
Rousseff's embattled government is considering shortening
from four to two years the levying of a controversial tax on
financial transactions called the CPMF that angered Brazilian
industry groups, the newspaper said.
It might also have to reduce from six to three months the
postponement of next year's salary increases for public
employees due to the opposition of unions that are threatening
to go on strike.
Presidential aides had no immediate comment on the report
from Estado de S. Paulo, one of Brazil's leading newspapers.
The reported and apparent concessions from Rousseff come a
day after industry groups criticized the plan. House speaker
Eduardo Cunha, who recently defected from Rousseff's governing
coalition, also said on Wednesday the proposed tax hike was
unlikely to pass and that it wasn't congress's responsibility to
resolve the government's deficit.
In addition to losing support in Congress, Rousseff's
approval rating has dropped to an all-time low of around 7
percent and a majority of Brazilians support her impeachment.
The political difficulty of implementing an austerity
program to bridge a gaping fiscal deficit was a factor in credit
rating agency Standard & Poor's decision last week to downgrade
Brazil to junk.
That sent the Rousseff government scrambling to cuts
spending and raise tax revenues to try to avoid a second rating
agency downgrade that would force the sale of Brazilian bonds by
institutional investors.
Rousseff's spokesman Edinho Silva told newspaper O Globo
that there was no viable alternatives for the austerity plan
announced on Monday.
"The government has no plan B as all of our energy was
concentrated on these measures, which are the correct measures
to be taken at this time," he said in an interview published on
Thursday.
($1 = 3.8 reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Additional reporting by
Anthony Boadle in Brasilia Editing by W Simon)