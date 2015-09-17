(Recasts, changes dateline, adds comment from president's
office, IMF spokesman)
BRASILIA, Sept 17 Brazil's increasingly
unpopular president, Dilma Rousseff, is negotiating some of her
recently announced austerity measures with skeptical lawmakers
and business groups, putting in doubt fiscal savings needed to
balance Brazil's budget.
Newspaper Estado de S. Paulo first reported the news on
Thursday that Rousseff's government may concede on three points,
potentially reducing proposed spending cuts by up to 14.6
billion reais ($3.8 billion) and losing 6 billion reais of 45.6
billion it had hoped to get through increased taxes.
Rousseff's embattled government is considering shortening to
two years from four the levying of a controversial tax on
financial transactions called the CPMF that angered Brazilian
industry groups, the newspaper said without naming sources.
It might also have to reduce from six to three months the
postponement of next year's salary increases for public
employees due to the opposition of unions that are threatening
to go on strike.
"The government is talking to all sectors, not just
lawmakers," a spokesman in the president's office said in
response to a request for comment on the Estado report.
Industry groups have criticized plans to raise taxes, saying
the government should cut spending rather than relying on the
private sector to meet its fiscal targets.
House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who recently defected from
Rousseff's governing coalition, has also fiercely criticized the
proposed tax hike and said it will not pass in Congress.
"The government will start to recover credibility in the
market when it does its part by cutting public spending before
raising taxes," Cunha told reporters.
In addition to losing support in Congress, Rousseff's
approval rating has dropped to an all-time low of around 7
percent, while a majority of Brazilians support her impeachment
due to Brazil's worst recession in decades and a huge bribery
investigation that has implicated members of her coalition.
The political difficulty of implementing an austerity
program to bridge a gaping fiscal deficit was a factor in credit
rating agency Standard & Poor's decision last week to downgrade
Brazil to junk status.
That sent the Rousseff government scrambling to cut spending
and raise tax revenues to try to avoid a second rating agency
downgrade that would spark the sale of Brazilian bonds by
institutional investors.
International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told
reporters in Washington on Thursday the austerity measures
announced on Monday were positive and should be implemented
immediately, with approval by Congress, where required.
($1 = 3.8 reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Additional reporting by Caroline
Stauffer in Sao Paulo and Krista Hughes in Washington; Editing
by W Simon and Alan Crosby)