BRASILIA Aug 17 The Brazilian government on Wednesday will unveil new, revised economic forecasts for this year and next, according to the Finance Ministry, amid growing expectations for an upward revision of growth for 2017.

The ministry's economic policy secretary Carlos Hamilton Araujo will announce the revised forecats at 3 p.m. local time (1800 GMT). Other indicators such as inflation would be announced.

The government is confident the worst of Brazil's two-year recession is behind it and will increase its economic growth forecast for next year to above its current 1.2 percent, officials have told Reuters. Brazil had forecast the economy would contract 3.1 percent this year.

Annual inflation is expected to reach 7.2 percent this year and 4.8 percent next year, according to the government's official forecast.

The government of interim President Michel Temer expects the economy start growing in the fourth quarter as confidence in the once-booming economy starts to grow. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)