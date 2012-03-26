* Brazil gov't extends tax breaks on some home appliances

* New measures seen as palliative steps to help industry

* Struggling industry dragged down activity in January

* IBC-Br activity index dips 0.13 pct in January (Adds background and details)

By Silvio Cascione and Frederico Rosas

SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazil's government, struggling to shore up the country's manufacturers, announced on Monday a series of palliative steps to help revive industrial output and spur sales in Latin America's largest economy.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega extended a tax break on the so-called IPI tax on home appliances for three months and cut it for four consumer products, including furniture. The tax breaks will cost the government 489 million reais ($269.52 million) in lost revenue.

"We hope to stimulate the economy ... we have started to see more growth in the first half of the year and that growth should extend into the second half," Mantega told reporters in Sao Paulo after announcing the measures.

President Dilma Rousseff is focused on helping local industry, but some consider the new measures to be piecemeal moves that are unlikely to tackle structural problems like a burdensome tax system and labor code.

The new measures were announced only hours after central bank data showed economic activity in January slipped due to a sharper-than-expected fall in industrial output.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index , a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product data, contracted 0.13 percent in January from December.

Economists also revised downward their outlook for economic growth in 2012, a central bank survey showed on Monday, as the government struggles to revive the world's sixth largest economy with aggressive interest rate cuts and tax breaks.

Still, analysts said the slight decline in economic activity in January was not as bad as some had feared, pushing up yields on interest rate futures contracts <0#DIJ:> as investors bet the central bank might not have to cut borrowing costs as deeply as initially expected.

The central bank also revised down December's economic activity from November to a rise of 0.49 percent from a previously reported increase of 0.57 percent.

"This outcome is consistent with our scenario of very weak growth in 2012, around 2.3 percent," wrote André Perfeito, chief economist at Gradual Investimentos in São Paulo. "Industry is holding the economy back just like an anchor."

The central bank forecast 3.5 percent growth in 2012, while market analysts expect the economy to expand 3.23 percent this year, according to the median forecast in a central bank survey released on Monday.

Latin America's largest economy grew only 2.7 percent last year, much less than its regional peers, as local manufacturers struggled with heavy taxation, high labor costs and a strong currency. Industrial output declined 2.1 percent in January from a month prior, the statistics agency IBGE said this month.

LOWER TAXES AND RATES

Brazil announced in December a flurry of measures to boost consumption after the economy flat lined in the third quarter. The government then cut taxes for foreign investors and consumers, including slashing the IPI tax on home appliances.

The government is betting that the tax breaks and lower interest rates will revive industrial output and bolster domestic activity.

The central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate five times since August to bolster the economy, including a larger-than-expected cut of 75 basis points earlier this month to a two-year low of 9.75 percent.

The bank has said the rate will likely fall to near the historic low of 8.75 percent in the coming months, which should help the economy gain momentum in 2012 and 2013.

The government's efforts to spur growth will likely show more results in 2013, the central bank's survey showed, as analysts revised up their estimates for growth next year to 4.29 percent from 4.20 percent.

January's data would have been worse if it were not for buoyant consumer demand, helped by near record-low unemployment. Retail sales grew 2.6 percent in the first month of the year, above all estimates in a Reuters survey. ($1 = 1.8144 Brazilian reais) (Writing by Silvio Cascione and Frederico Rosas; addditional reporting and writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Todd Benson, Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Gary Crosse, and Bob Burgdorfer)