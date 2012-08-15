* Plan seeks private investment worth up to $66 billion
* Government to offer subsidized loans for investors
* Brazil economy long held back by rickety infrastructure
By Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, Aug 15 Brazil's government on
Wednesday unveiled measures to lure up to $133 billion reais
($66 billion) in private investment for road and rail projects,
part of a new state-led effort to improve the country's aging
and overburdened infrastructure.
The stimulus measures, the latest in a flurry of government
steps aimed at giving Latin America's largest economy a boost
and paving the way for higher growth rates, focus on concessions
for improvements to road and rail. Similar concessions for
airports and seaports are expected in the coming weeks.
Combined, the projects amount to the biggest batch of
concessions ever launched by Brazil, a continent-sized country
struggling to upgrade transport infrastructure before it hosts
the 2014 soccer World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.
The steps are also an effort by President Dilma Rousseff to
modernize Brazil's economy, which has stalled over the past
year, following average growth of more than 4 percent over much
of the past decade.
By making improvements to infrastructure, the government
hopes it can clear troublesome bottlenecks and make the economy
more efficient. Not only would such improvements help lower
costs for business, they are needed to accommodate future growth
in a country where the government is scrambling to speed up
investment and planning for big infrastructure projects.
But the investment plans are almost certain to run up
against a series of hurdles that could slow their
implementation, from Brazil's mind-boggling bureaucracy to long
delays in obtaining environmental permits.
"This is a crucial step to lower the 'Brazil Cost'," said
Humberto Barbato, head of the association representing the
country's electronics industry, using a common phrase used to
describe the mix of high taxes, red tape and infrastructure woes
that make Brazil such an expensive place to do business.
"Now, the real question is how long this is going to take,"
he added.
Rousseff, speaking before dozens of business leaders in
capital Brasilia, said the measures would help Brazil become
"richer, stronger, more modern and more competitive," and give
the country "infrastructure compatible with its size."
Even as she urged the private sector to invest in
infrastructure, Rousseff stressed that the government will
continue to take the lead. A new state-run company will be
created to manage future infrastructure planning, she said.
Brazil's BNDES development bank, the main source of
corporate credit in the country, will provide subsidized loans
for the projects.
"We will continue to fulfill our role as the driver of
development," Rousseff said.
The government hopes the investments can also help
jump-start Brazil's economy. T he Rousseff administration has
taken a series of consumer-focused measures over the past year,
such as tax breaks for targeted industries, but the economy has
been slow to react.
Rousseff, speaking to reporters after the ceremony, said the
steps should help pave the way for Brazil to eventually reach
annual growth rates of about 5 percent.
That would mark a big jump from growth of less than 2
percent expected this year. But officials noted that the
investments would take place over a five-year period, meaning
that the impact would be felt sooner rather than later.
"This isn't a program for investments to be diluted over the
next 15 or 20 years," said Transport Minister Paulo Passos.
OBSTACLES REMAIN
The program foresees concessions to expand the country's old
and overloaded road and rail systems. In addition to plans for
major highways, the government hopes to attract investments for
up to 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) of Brazil's rail network.
Economists welcomed the measures, having long argued that
Brazil must clear its clogged roads, ports, railways and airport
terminals if it ever hopes to loosen the economy from structural
shackles that have long held it back. So deficient is the
country's existing infrastructure that many of its big mining,
steel and other commodity companies operate their own private
rail, road and port facilities.
Compared with recent efforts to spur consumer spending as a
remedy for stalling growth, economists say, the infrastructure
projects can do far more long-term good.
The government, however, must take care to ensure that
concessions are attractive enough to generate investor interest.
Past concessions were focused on keeping costs low for end
users, meaning some highway operators and other infrastructure
investors have found margins too low, discouraging upkeep and
improvements. Bureaucracy and legal obstacles also made it
difficult for investors to follow through on concession and
investment plans.
"Concessions have to be granted from a market perspective,
not a social perspective," warned Paulo Resende, a logistics
professor and dean at the Fundação Dom Cabral, a business school
in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. "Investors need to
know they can afford and follow through on the bids they make."
Brazil's poor infrastructure slows the movement of goods and
services and drives up the price of everything from fuel to
warehouse space and labor. In turn, that exacerbates Brazil's
historic battle against inflation and makes local businesses
less competitive against foreign rivals.
Compared with China, where the government has invested
rapidly and heavily in infrastructure, the projects Brazil
promised to pursue during a recent boom were slow to
materialize. Due to bureaucracy, legal issues and costs that
quickly get out of control, some of them never did.
As a result, goods still take at least twice as long to move
the same distance as they do in China and other more efficient
markets, logistics experts say.