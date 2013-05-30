* Industry remains mired in slump, agriculture booms
* Rising inflation puts a damper on household consumption
* Central bank hikes interest rate to 8 pct to curb
inflation
* Investment up 4.6 pct, a good sign for future growth
By Brian Winter and Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazil's economic growth fell
short of forecasts once again in the first quarter as President
Dilma Rousseff's numerous stimulus packages failed to aid
manufacturers while consumers, frightened by rising inflation,
grew more conservative.
Even a record corn and soy harvest and a rebound in
investment were not enough to avoid disappointing gross domestic
product growth of just 0.6 percent compared with the fourth
quarter, according to government data released on Wednesday.
Analysts expected 0.9 percent growth. Brazil's stock market
and currency both fell sharply as investors digested the growing
likelihood of a third straight year of sub par growth.
Undeterred in its battle against high inflation, the central
bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 8
percent from 7.5 percent, stepping up the pace of a tightening
cycle after the disappointing first quarter growth.
The bank's unanimous decision surprised market traders who
were betting on a milder 25-basis-points hike after the
weaker-than-expected economic data earlier in the day.
Rousseff, a pragmatic leftist who faces reelection next
year, has passed numerous tax cuts and incentive packages to try
and stir Latin America's largest economy back into the fast
growth that made it an investor favorite last decade.
The recent slowdown is partly global - other big emerging
markets including Mexico, India and China have also struggled.
But Brazil has been hit hard by homegrown problems such as high
salary costs, falling productivity and terrible logistical
bottlenecks that Rousseff has so far failed to solve.
"This was bound to happen," said Humberto Barbato, president
of ABINEE, a lobby group for the electronics industry, who
called the GDP result "mediocre."
"Industry is going to continue suffering as long as
infrastructure doesn't resolve its problems," he said.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the 4.6 percent surge in
investment compared with the fourth quarter heralded faster and
better-quality growth ahead, since economists generally agree
that Brazilians need to spend less and save more.
Nevertheless, economists warned they would be cutting their
forecasts for full-year economic growth, which is becoming a
kind of annual ritual in Brazil.
Industry shrank 0.3 percent compared with the previous
quarter. One of the few reliable economic engines in recent
years, household consumption, grew just 0.1 percent - the worst
reading since the third quarter of 2011 - as a spike in
inflation eroded the purchasing power of consumers.
That inflation, now running at 6.46 percent on an annual
basis, has put Brazil in the uncomfortable position of needing
to raise interest rates, despite the slow economic growth,
highlighting the imbalances in the economy.
Many business leaders have called on Rousseff to undertake
far more ambitious reforms of the tax and labor codes so
factories can regain their competitiveness at home and abroad.
INVESTMENT PICKING UP
Brazil's currency weakened beyond the 2.10 per dollar
threshold for the first time in more than five months. The
Bovespa stock index closed 2.5 percent down, its worst
retreat this year.
The economy grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter compared
with the year-earlier period, government statistics agency IBGE
said. That was below expectations of 2.3 percent growth in the
Reuters poll.
To be sure, Brazil's economy remains strong in many
respects, especially compared with the developed world.
Unemployment is at record lows, foreign investment levels
are strong and Rousseff's approval rating is at about 80 percent
as many Brazilians continue to be happy with their government
and the economy.
The economy was buoyed by a strong harvest as agricultural
activity grew 9.7 percent compared with the fourth quarter, its
strongest quarterly performance since 1998.
Investment as a percentage of GDP fell slightly to 18.4
percent, low compared with Latin American countries such as
Chile and Colombia that have grown faster in recent years.
Prior to the data release, some analysts warned the
investment numbers would be inflated by growth in just one
category, heavy truck production.
Yet Mantega told reporters the investment growth was
broad-based and a good sign for the overall economy.
"The quality of growth is better because we finally were
able to wake up investment," Mantega told reporters. "And that
trend should continue."
He said the government does not plan any additional stimulus
measures.
David Rees, an emerging markets economist for Capital
Economics in London, agreed a rebalancing of the economy toward
investment would help Brazil "get back to the sort of growth
rates of 5 percent which investors want to see and everyone
thought was the new norm just a couple of years ago."
Brazil's 2012 economic growth was not revised from its
previously reported 0.9 percent.