* Jobless rate drops to 4.6 percent in November
* Inflation tops expectations in mid-December at 5.85 pct
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Brazil's jobless rate returned
to record lows in November, and inflation accelerated,
government data showed on Thursday, suggesting consumer spending
remained steady despite several interest rate increases and a
sharp economic slowdown.
The data also pointed to stronger price pressures ahead,
challenging the central bank as it approaches the end of an
aggressive cycle of rate hikes.
Brazil's nonseasonally adjusted jobless rate
fell to a record low of 4.6 percent in November, below all 25
forecasts in a Reuters poll, while wage gains picked up speed.
Inflation measured by the IPCA-15 consumer price index
rose 5.85 percent in the 12 months to mid-December,
above the 5.74 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll and the
4.5 percent midpoint of the official target range.
"The central bank wanted to deliver a lower inflation rate
this year, but it is very likely that it will be higher or very
close to last year's rate," said Rosenberg & Associados
economist Fernando Parmagnani.
Inflation ended 2012 at 5.84 percent and climbed as high as
6.7 percent in June. As expectations for several years ahead
shot up, the central bank raised its benchmark Selic lending
rate from record lows to 10 percent, the highest
among the world's major economies.
In the month to mid-December, inflation was led by a steep
increase in airfare as families booked holiday travel. Services
prices also jumped as workers started to receive their legally
mandated Christmas bonuses.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 3.0
percent from a year earlier to an average of 1,965.20 reais
($836) a month. In October, salaries had gained 1.8 percent.
Household consumption was one of Brazil's few growth engines
in the third quarter, when the economy contracted for the first
time since 2009.
Leading indicators of credit demand had pointed to a
cooldown in consumer spending in November, but a separate report
by the central bank showed an increase in consumer credit last
month.
SMALLER JOB MARKET?
Economists said the drop in the unemployment rate was not
due to strong job creation, but rather to a decline in the
number of people looking for work as more Brazilians opt to
dedicate more time to education and training. This may change
next year as the economy struggles, they said.
"The labor market is not strong; it seems to be losing
momentum," said Rafael Bacciotti, an economist with research
firm Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "The only positive
thing in today's release was the wage gains."
In November, the number of people who failed to find work in
Brazil's six largest metropolitan cities dropped 10.9 percent
from October, to 1.1 million.
Brazil last notched 4.6 percent unemployment in December
2012. That level was the lowest since 2002, when the statistics
agency IBGE began using a new methodology to tally employment
and jobless data.
On a month-to-month basis, inflation edged up
0.75 percent from 0.57. Economists had expected a 0.65 percent
rise, according to the Reuters poll.
The average of Brazil's main core inflation measures
increased to 0.64 percent from 0.53 percent, according to
economists' calculations. The so-called diffusion index, which
measures the number of goods and services that had price
increases, dropped to 70.1 percent from 70.7 percent in
mid-November, but remained above its historical average.
"High core and services inflation, coupled with strong
readings in the diffusion index, continue to suggest no relief
in the inflation outlook," Barclays economists Marcelo Salomon
and Bruno Rovai said in a research note.