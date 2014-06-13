(Recasts, adds analyst comments and context)
BRASILIA, June 13 Brazilian economic activity
rose slightly in April, in another lackluster showing for the
once-booming economy that points to a sluggish second quarter.
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
rose 0.12 percent in April from March in seasonally
adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday. The median estimate in
a Reuters survey of 19 analysts was for 0.0 percent growth.
The Brazilian economy barely grew in the first quarter and a
plunge in investment pointed to more weakness in the coming
quarter. Economists have repeatedly revised down their economic
growth estimates to just 1.4 percent this year from an expansion
of 2.5 percent in 2013.
For Bradesco economists the slight increase in activity in
April reinforced expectations that the second quarter will
remain subdued.
"It is compatible with our expectations for a slowdown in
the second quarter," Bradesco economists said in a research
note.
The central bank paused a year-long rate-hiking cycle to
give a breather to an economy which despite slowing down has
suffered from naggingly high inflation.
Economic activity growth in March was revised up to 0.05
percent growth from a previously reported drop of 0.11 percent,
according to central bank data.
The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and
services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 2.29 percent
over the same month a year ago.
