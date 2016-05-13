(Adds finance minister comments in seventh paragraph)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA May 13 Brazil's new center-right
government plans to unveil tough measures soon to curb a massive
budget deficit and may consider raising taxes temporarily,
depending on the results of a detailed review of the fiscal
situation, the finance minister said on Friday.
Henrique Meirelles, a former central bank governor who has
been given the job of trying to haul Latin America's biggest
economy out of recession, said his top priority was to return
transparency to public finances.
Brazil's Senate on Thursday suspended President Dilma
Rousseff and put her on trial on charges of breaking budget laws
by borrowing from state lenders to boost expenditure ahead of
her re-election in 2014.
Vice President Michel Temer has taken over as interim
president during the trial, which could last up to six months,
with an agenda to boost private investment and reduce a
government deficit that topped 10 percent of economic output
last year.
Meirelles warned that the budgetary situation left by
Rousseff's outgoing government could spell a deficit worse than
the forecast 96 billion reais ($27.72 billion) this year.
"Preferably, taxes should not be raised. But the priority is
to balance public finances," he told Globo TV, adding that no
decision would be taken hastily and that any future tax
increases would be temporary.
Meirelles later told reporters that he will announce the
next central bank chief on Monday along with his entire team at
the ministry. He said new measures to reduce the country's
ballooning debt burden will be announced when the time is right.
Temer's government is hoping to capitalize on its honeymoon
period with Congress to push through a new 2016 budget in the
coming weeks. If it fails to do so, the government could be shut
down as soon as next month, when it is likely to hit the deficit
limit imposed by the current spending plan.
Experts have voiced concern that cutting public spending and
raising taxes could further shrink the roughly $2 trillion
economy, which is on track in 2016 for a second year of
contracting by more than 3 percent - its worst performance since
the 1930s.
Rousseff's supporters have argued that the new government
does not have a democratic mandate to push ahead with liberal
economic reforms, as it is unelected and Temer took power only
because of the impeachment process.
Opinion polls show that only around 1 percent of Brazilians
would vote for Temer, a veteran Congressman.
But in his first address to the nation on Thursday, Temer
laid out a radical change of direction in strategy while
pledging to maintain social programs for Brazil's poor that were
introduced during 13 years of rule by the leftist Workers Party.
If Rousseff were convicted in the Senate trial and
definitively removed from office, Temer would be president until
elections in 2018.
Meirelles said the government will seek to overhaul the
pension system with the adoption of a minimum retirement age. He
also said state-run banks will be managed by professionals,
without political interference.
Aides to Temer have said that Meirelles, who headed the
central bank from 2003-2010, will be given oversight over the
government's economic policy team, and that he wants to name a
respected economist as central bank chief.
The shortlist for the job includes former central bank
directors Ilan Goldfajn, Mario Mesquita and former treasury
chief Carlos Kawall, officials say.
Meirelles said the central bank president will keep the
right to be tried only in the Supreme Court even after the bank
loses its cabinet status, and said that right will be extended
to the entire central bank board.
($1 = 3.4630 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by W Simon and
Frances Kerry)