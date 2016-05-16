(Adds timeline for pension reform, new BNDES chief)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA May 16 Brazilian Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles will likely pick Itau Unibanco's chief
economist, Ilan Goldfajn, to head the central bank in a bid to
recover investors' confidence, an official familiar with the
discussions told Reuters on Monday.
Meirelles, a former central bank chief, delayed the
announcement of his economic team until Tuesday to give his
picks more time to leave their jobs in the private sector, said
the official who asked for anonymity to speak freely.
He will unveil his appointments, including the next central
bank president, on Tuesday, according to the ministry's press
office.
Meirelles' press office declined to comment on whether
Goldfajn was his pick for the central bank. Goldfajn could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Goldfajn, an MIT-trained economist widely respected on Wall
Street, was the central bank's director of economic policy
between 2000 and 2003.
In an opinion piece published by the local daily O Globo on
April 5, Goldfajn warned against a hasty interest rate cut but
acknowledged slowing inflation will allow the central bank to
start easing monetary policy later this year.
Under the leadership of Alexandre Tombini the central bank
has repeatedly missed its annual inflation targets, hurting the
bank's inflation-fighting credentials and fueling speculation of
political interference.
Goldfajn could replace Tombini before the bank's next
rate-setting meeting on June 8, the official said. Last week,
Temer's press office told Reuters Tombini could stay on the job
until June for a gradual leadership change.
Interim President Michel Temer, who replaced President Dilma
Rousseff last week after she was suspended by the Senate to
stand trial for breaking fiscal rules, picked Meirelles to
revive an economy mired in one of its worst recessions in
memory.
The interim government will set up a working group with
union leaders to draft a pension reform bill in 30 days, said
union bosses who met with Temer on Monday. An overhaul of the
costly pension system is key for Brazil to plug a widening
fiscal gap that cost the country its coveted investment grade
credit rating last year.
The Temer administration is forecasting a primary budget
deficit of more than 120 billion reais ($34.27 billion) for this
year, well above the 97 billion reais estimated by the previous
government, said three officials familiar with the matter.
Temer plans to submit this week a bill to change the
estimate for the primary deficit, which is the budget gap prior
to interest debt payments, Planning Minister Romero Juca said on
Monday.
In another key leadership change, the administration
appointed Maria Silvia Bastos, a former chief executive of
steelmaker CSN, to head state development bank BNDES,
Temer's press office said on Monday.
($1 = 3.5017 Brazilian reais)
