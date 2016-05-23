(Adds latest political scandal and details of new fiscal target)

SAO PAULO May 23 Brazil's government on Tuesday will announce spending curbs and other measures to reduce its rising debt burden and plug a yawning fiscal deficit as it seeks to regain the confidence of investors, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo on Monday, Meirelles said the short- and long-term measures will be aimed at helping pull Latin America's largest economy out of its worst recession in decades.

Interim President Michel Temer has embarked on a business-friendly program since taking over from suspended leftist President Dilma Rousseff earlier this month. He named Meirelles, a former central bank governor, to lead the finance ministry.

But any new policy announcement this week could be overshadowed by reports that Planning Minister Romero Juca, a key member of Meirelles' new economic team, sought to stall a massive corruption scandal at state-controlled firms.

Juca, an experienced senator and key Temer ally, has been negotiating with Congress for the approval of a new so-called primary deficit target this week to avoid a government shutdown in June.

The government will deliver to Congress later on Monday a new deficit target of 170.5 billion reais ($47.92 billion) for 2016, which would be a record and equal to 2.75 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product.

The primary balance, or the difference between revenues and expenses before debt payments, is a key gauge of the health of a country's public finances.

($1 = 3.5581 Brazilian reais)