(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON May 13 Brazilian Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday that he expected the country's
economic slowdown to be temporary and that fiscal discipline
remained central to ensuring the recovery as a commodity price
boom waned.
Speaking to investors in London, Levy said fiscal discipline
was needed to cushion the economy against the inflationary
effects of a falling real, something the central bank should
remain "very vigilant" about.
"Brazil is going through a period of economic adjustment.
Our priority has been to ensure the sustainability of public
finances as the basis of a new growth cycle," Levy said in a
presentation at the London Stock Exchange.
"We expect the current slowdown of our economy to be
temporary. I am confident that by next year we will start to see
results," he said.
Brazil's economy has been stagnant for most of the past four
years, and the International Monetary Fund predicts a
contraction of 1 percent in 2015, though adding it could return
to growth in 2016.
The IMF said on Tuesday that Brazil must do more to achieve
its 2015 fiscal savings goal and needs deep economic reforms to
foster stronger growth.
Levy reiterated that the government is sticking to its
primary surplus target - excess revenues before interest
payments on debt - of 1.2 percent of growth domestic product,
something the IMF said is crucial to regain investors'
confidence.
He said the Brazilian economy is flexible enough to ensure
that the current adjustment, like others in recent history, is
relatively short. Business sentiment should start to improve in
the coming months, he added.
Levy, a former banking executive and fiscal hawk, said the
government aims to bring discretionary spending back to 2013
levels. A mix of tax rises and expenditure cuts could save $32
billion.
However, analysts doubt Levy will be able to reach his
primary surplus target as the slowdown reduces tax revenues.
Levy also said Brazil needed to cut its debt burden because
of the drag on growth and urged the central bank to remain
vigilant on inflation.
It is the "clear responsibility of the central bank to
remain very vigilant ... so that whatever change in prices that
comes through doesn't translate into an inflation process," Levy
said.
Generous spending and tax breaks in President Dilma
Rousseff's first term left Brazil with an overall deficit of 7.8
percent of GDP in the 12 months through March and contributed to
annual inflation currently at 8.2 percent.
That's the highest since 2003 and almost double the central
bank's official inflation target of 4.5 percent, which hasn't
been met for years.
(Writing by Jamie McGeever and Karin Strohecker; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)