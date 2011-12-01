* Mantega says "won't allow" euro crisis contamination * Gov't cuts tax on foreign purchases of stocks, bonds * Brazil's economy slowed sharply in the third quarter * Stocks, currency surge in wake of announcement By Tiago Pariz and Leonardo Goy BRASILIA, Dec 1 Brazil moved aggressively to shield its economy from a widening global financial crisis on Thursday, taking a flurry of measures to boost consumption and investment in Latin America's biggest country. The announcement comes just one day after Brazil's central bank cut interest rates for third straight time to shore up credit, citing mounting concerns about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the Brazilian economy. Financial markets rallied on the new measures, with the Bovespa stock index surging as much 2 percent and the currency more than 1 percent. Shares in exchange operator BM&FBovespa jumped more than 7 percent and retail stocks also gained. The government of President Dilma Rousseff is seeking to prevent the global crisis from derailing Brazil's boom, which has lifted more than 25 million people out of poverty over the last decade and made the country an emerging powerhouse. "We won't allow the global crisis to contaminate the Brazilian economy," Finance Minister Guido Mantega said at a news conference in Brasilia, adding that the measures aim to ensure that Brazil's economy starts 2012 on the upswing and grows 5 percent next year. The measures, which take effect immediately, encompass a broad spectrum of the economy, from stock and bond purchases to tax breaks for domestic manufacturers. They include: * Eliminating the IOF transactions tax on foreign purchases of Brazilian stocks * Eliminating the IOF tax on foreign purchases of corporate bonds with maturities of more than four years * A reduction in the IOF tax on personal loans to 2.5 percent from 3 percent per year * A reduction of the IPI industrial tax on home appliances, such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers and washing machines. * A 3 percent tax rebate for exporters of industrialized goods * Eliminating a tax on pastas, flour and bread Analysts said the measures might not be enough to stave off a deeper slowdown if major economies crumble further. "If things go from bad to worse in the developed world, then small tax measures aren't necessarily going to offset market impact," said David Rees, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "If you see things deepen next year you could see more measures." Mantega's prediction of economic growth next year of 5 percent also met with skepticism. "Five percent, that's off my radar," said Mauricio Rosal, chief economist for Raymond James in Brazil. "If the economy grows 3.5 percent, 3 to 3.5 percent next year, that's good. Mantega said the measures will probably cost government more than 1 billion reais ($560 million) in lost tax revenue next year. But he stressed that as the economy gains steam, tax collection in other areas would likely pick up the slack. ECONOMY SLOWING Brazil introduced similar measures in the wake of the 2008 crisis, cutting taxes on household appliances and other white goods to boost consumption. Those measures helped the country exit recession swiftly in 2009 and notch a muscular 7.5 percent expansion in 2010, the fastest growth rate in 24 years. But they also helped stoke inflation, which closed 2010 at a six-year high and has sped above a 6.5 percent target ceiling this year. Mantega sought to play down concerns that the new measures could pressure prices further, a perennial worry in a country with a long history of runaway inflation. "The government will never let inflation come back," he said. "At the end of this year, we'll have smaller rates, and next year it's already guaranteed we'll have less inflation." He also warned that the government could resurrect tax measures if speculative inflows pour into the country and boost the currency, which hit a 12-year high earlier this year. Brazil is not alone in worrying about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, which threatens the future of the 17-nation monetary union. On Wednesday, The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they will offer cheaper dollar liquidity to starved European banks.Forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion this year have slid from above 4 percent at the start of the year to barely 3 percent, with some saying the number could go even lower. Third-quarter gross domestic product figures are due on Dec. 6, and some analysts say the economy may have contracted slightly during the period.