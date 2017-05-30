UPDATE 1-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
SAO PAULO May 30 The president of the Inter-American Development Bank, Luis Alberto Moreno, said on Tuesday that Brazil will emerge stronger from the corruption investigations currently underway and the economy will start growing again this year.
Moreno, speaking at the opening of an investment forum sponsored by the IDB in Sao Paulo, said Brazil was setting a new standard in Latin America for "probity and respect for the law ... something our people have demanded for too long."
NEW YORK, June 22 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has bet against Home Capital Group Inc shares for more than two years, said on Thursday he is keeping his short position on the Canadian lender despite a capital infusion from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.