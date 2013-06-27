BRIEF-Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's broadest price index, the IGP-M, rose 0.75 percent in June from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said on Thursday. The index had been expected to rise 0.76 percent, according to the median forecast of 20 economists polled by Reuters. In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 6.31 percent, up from 6.22 percent in the previous month. (pct) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate IGP-M 0.75 0.00 6.31 IPA (producer 0.68 -0.30 6.10 prices) IPC (consumer 0.39 0.33 6.19 prices) INCC 1.96 1.24 7.88
NEW YORK, April 10 Bidding for Monday's $24 billion in U.S. three-year Treasury notes was the weakest since 2009, resulting in the government having paying bond dealers and investors a higher yield than what traders had expected.