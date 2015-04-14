BRASILIA, April 14 Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday following a meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund that the officials had stressed the need to carry out the country's full fiscal adjustment as soon as possible.

The IMF lowered its 2015 forecast for Brazil's economic performance last week, but said the economy could return to growth in 2016 if its austerity drive succeeds. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello)