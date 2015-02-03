IMF spokesman says no deal reached on Greek debt
WASHINGTON, May 11 The International Monetary Fund's discussions on Greece's debt are ongoing and no deal has been reached, IMF spokesman William Murray said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Industrial production in Brazil retreated 3.2 percent in 2014, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
Production dropped 2.7 percent in December from a year earlier, greater than the median forecast of a 2.4 percent decline in a Reuters survey of 27 analysts.
December industrial production fell 2.8 percent from November, IBGE said, surpassing the survey's estimate for a 2.5 percent decline. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON, May 11 The International Monetary Fund's discussions on Greece's debt are ongoing and no deal has been reached, IMF spokesman William Murray said on Thursday.
* Nordic Investment Bank files for shelf of up to $20 billion, relating to possible offering by NIB of medium-term notes, Series D due nine months or more from date of issue Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q5A9ve)