RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 2 Industrial production in Brazil was unchanged in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 23 analysts was for a 0.3 percent increase.

October industrial production fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)