EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up after Trump fires FBI chief

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 10 Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expected. A slow