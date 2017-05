RIO DE JANEIRO, April 1 Industrial production in Brazil dropped 0.9 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 28 analysts forecast a 1.6 percent decline.

Production retreated 9.1 percent in February from a year earlier, less than the median forecast for a 10.25 percent decline. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)