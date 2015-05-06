RIO DE JANEIRO May 6 Industrial production in Brazil dropped 0.8 percent in March from February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 29 analysts forecast a 0.7 percent decline.

Production retreated 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, more than the median forecast for a 3.0 percent decline. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca)