BRASILIA Nov 4 Industrial production in Brazil fell 1.3 percent in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 23 analysts forecast a 1.5 percent decline.

Production in September slid 10.9 percent from a year earlier, less than the median forecast for a 11.4 percent decline. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Susan Fenton)