(Adds table, background) BRASILIA, May 3 Industrial output in Brazil shrank at the steepest rate in seven months in March, a bigger-than-expected decline highlighting uncertainty about a long-awaited economic recovery despite a string of interest rate cuts. Industrial production fell 1.8 percent from February , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll predicted a decline of 1.0 percent. Industrial output has returned to 2009 levels as the country plunged into its deepest recession ever, driving up unemployment and adding to discontent ahead of next year's wide-open presidential election. Output fell in 15 out of the 24 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, including automakers, pharmaceutical companies and oil refineries. Food processing rebounded from a drop in February. The IBGE report contrasts with a purchasing managers' survey showing the industrial sector saw new orders rise in March for the first time in more than two years, followed by expanding activity in April for the first time since 2015. Adding to previous signs of growth, business confidence has climbed to a three-year high, according to a private survey last week, suggesting the worst seemed to be over for manufacturers. Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates from 14.25 percent last year to 11.25 percent last month and is expected to keep cutting to 8.5 percent by December as inflation subsides and the economy's recovery appears fragile. Economists forecast Brazil's industrial output to grow 1.5 percent and gross domestic product to expand 0.5 percent in 2017, according to a weekly central bank survey. Brazil's GDP fell more than 3 percent in each of the past two years. Production in March rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, short of expectations for an increase of 2.1 percent. (Percent change) m/m y/y Capital goods -2.5 4.5 Intermediate goods -2.5 0.5 Consumer goods -2.7 1.3 Durable consumer goods -8.5 8.5 Semi-durable and -1.8 -0.5 non-durable consumer goods Industrial output -1.8 1.1 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Frances Kerry)