RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 5 Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.3 percent in November from October , government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Production had been expected to rise 0.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a dip of 0.1 percent to a jump of 1.3 percent.

November's industrial production fell 2.5 percent compared with a year earlier, in line with a 2.5 percent drop predicted by analysts in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the output ranged from a fall of 3.0 percent to a 1.7 percent dip. (Reporting By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Jeb Blount)