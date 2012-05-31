Gunmen kill 14 in ambush on main South Sudan highway - police
JUBA, June 8 Gunmen ambushed a convoy of buses and other vehicles travelling on a major highway in South Sudan on Thursday, killing at least 14 passengers and wounding 35, police said.
SAO PAULO May 31 Industrial production in Brazil contracted 0.2 percent in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Production had been expected to remain unchanged in the month, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.9 percent decrease to a 0.8 percent increase.
April's industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2.2 percent decline forecast by 17 economists in a Reuters survey. Analyst forecasts ranged from a 4 percent contraction to a 1.2 percent expansion. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.