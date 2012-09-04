SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Industrial production in
Brazil r ose 0 .3 percent in July from June, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
Production had been expected to remain unchanged in the
month, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.6 percent drop to
a 0.4 percent increase.
July's industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year
earlier, less than the 3.3 percent decline predicted
in the Reuters poll. Analyst forecasts ranged from a contraction
of 2.6 percent to 4 percent.