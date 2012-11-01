SAO PAULO Nov 1 Industrial production in Brazil
contracted 1 percent in September from August,
government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Production had been expected to fall 0.5 percent, according
to the median estimate of 35 analysts in a Reuters survey. The
forecasts ranged from a rise of 0.1 percent to a fall of 1.6
percent.
September's industrial production contracted 3.8 percent from
a year earlier, more than the 3.4 percent drop
forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the decline in
production ranged from 1 percent to 4.3 percent.