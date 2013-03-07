BRIEF-S&P downgrades Chicago 2008, 2013 motor fuel tax revenue bonds to 'BB+'
* s&p - chicago 2008, 2013 motor fuel tax revenue bonds downgraded to 'bb+', on watch negative Source text (http://bit.ly/2rpeDjK)
SAO PAULO, March 7 Industrial production in Brazil grew a more-than-expected 2.5 percent in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Production had been expected to expand 1.55 percent, according to the median estimate of 38 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.6 percent rise to a 3.1 percent gain.
January's industrial production grew 5.7 percent from a year earlier, more than the 4.45 percent increase forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the expansion ranged from 1.0 percent to 5.8 percent.
* Ideal Semiconductor Devices LLC files to say it has raised $7 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $9 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJp58A)