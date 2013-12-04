RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 4 Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.6 percent in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production had been expected to rise 0.05 percent, according to the median estimate of 28 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts ranged from a 0.5 percent increase to a 0.5 percent decrease.

October's industrial production advanced 0.9 percent from a year earlier, more than the 0.4 percent increase forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 0.8 percent increase to 2.3 percent decrease.