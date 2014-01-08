RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 8 Industrial production in
Brazil dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in
November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday.
Production had been expected to drop 1.05 percent, according
to the median estimate of 26 analysts in a Reuters survey.
Forecasts for the drop ranged from 0.6 percent to 1.5 percent.
November's industrial production advanced 0.4 percent from a
year earlier, topping expectations for a 0.95
percent drop in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 0.6
percent increase to a 1.6 percent decrease.