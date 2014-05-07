SAO PAULO May 7 Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.5 percent in March from February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production had been expected to drop 2.45 percent, according to the median estimate of 28 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the decline ranged from 0.5 to 3.6 percent.

March's industrial production fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier, while the median estimate in the Reuters survey pointed to a 3.0 percent fall. Estimates ranged from a 4.3 percent decline to an 2.5 percent expansion. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)